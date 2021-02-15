Real Madrid star makes fitness pledge following injury lay off

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has pledged to come back ‘better and stronger’ after picking up another injury last weekend.

The Spanish international was withdrawn after 28 minutes in their 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia, with Zinedine Zidane admitting he is concerned about the 29-year old’s long term fitness.

Los Blancos have now confirmed he will miss at least two months of action, due his latest setback, after already missing 18 games this season.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen full back is refusing to allow the latest injury put an end to his campaign, and he thanked the Los Blancos fans for their support.

Ayer comenté con algunos compañeros que la noche del sábado tenía mariposas y nervios por volver a hacer lo que me apasiona, he trabajado duro para ello en estas últimas semanas… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Na9ixIkptL — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) February 15, 2021

Ahora toca asimilar este último bache y desde ya iniciar una cuenta atrás para volver a tener esas sensaciones tan especiales.

Solamente quiero trasmitiros un mensaje, voy a volver mejor y más fuerte que nunca. Gracias a todos los mensajes de ánimo!! #halamadrid 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7rpeFeJc8Z — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) February 15, 2021

“Yesterday I commented to my teammates that on Saturday, I had butterflies and nerves to go back to doing what I love, I had worked hard for it in recent weeks”, he posted on Twitter, as reported by Marca.

“Now it’s time to assimilate this last bump I the road and start a countdown to my return and those special sensations.

“I just want to convey a message to the fans. I am going to come back better and stronger than ever. Thanks to all the messages of encouragement!”

Carvajal could play again this season if his rehabilitation goes according to plan with the current domestic season expected to run until May 23.

He will also be aiming to be included in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the rearranged European Championships this summer.