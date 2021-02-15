Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Bayern Munich star

Recent weeks of Real Madrid news been dominated by the club’s pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba and there is now reports that the club have reached a verbal agreement with the player.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that an agreement is in place between the Austrian – whose contract in Munich expires on 30 June – and Madrid, and a contract will now be drawn up to reflect this.

David Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid since the beginning of January. His pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ – not signed yet. Chelsea, Liverpool as other clubs are still trying to convince him… but Alaba’s priority is joining Real Madrid ⚪️ https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2021

Alaba looks set to pen a five-year contract in the Spanish capital, where he wants to join despite interest from English clubs Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, Bayern has been the club he’s spent his entire professional career and has amassed more than 400 appearances for the first-team.