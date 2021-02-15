Neymar reportedly ‘contacts Lionel Messi over PSG move’ in 2021

Former Barcelona striker Neymar is rumoured to have reached out to La Bluagrana skipper Lionel Messi over a possible summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s future at the club remains unknown with the 33-year old’s contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

His relationship with the club has improved in recent months after his exit from the Camp Nou was controversially blocked ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, according to an exclusive from L’Equipe, reported via Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian international has called Messi to try and convince him to move to the French capital.

Messi has consistently stated he will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

Neymar will be a notable absentee from PSG’s trip to the Camp Nou tomorrow night, with the 29-year old sidelined through injury, but Messi will captain Barcelona on a high-stakes night in Catalonia.