Munir to the rescue

Munir’s goal gave Sevilla victory over Huesca in La Liga this past Saturday. The Moroccan forward has scored in two games on the bounce after also getting his name on the scoresheet against Getafe in their last league game, taking his tally for this season to five in all competitions as noted by Marca.

Julen Lopetegui has spoken of how all his players need to stay on their toes and seize opportunities when they come their way. Munir played the full 90 minutes against Huesca, showing that he’s ready when needed.

Oussama Idrissi left on loan for Ajax shortly before Lucas Ocampos picked up a serious injury, so Munir’s importance in the squad has risen significantly since the turn of the year. Sevilla are in fine form having won nine games on the bounce, failing to concede a single goal in any of their last seven.

An intuitive player, Munir is skilled at finding openings to get away a shot or grab a goal, and can play across the front three. Last season he scored ten goals and contributed four assists, and will hope to finish the season strongly to better that tally.