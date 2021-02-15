CIES predicts La Liga triumph for Atletico Madrid in 2021

Atletico Madrid are predicted to win the 2020/21 La Liga title as per a study from the CIES Football Observatory.

Diego Simeone‘s side have looked back to their best this season as they look to win a first league title since 2014 in the months ahead.

Los Rojiblancos currently have a five-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, but Simeone’s leaders have two games in hand over their cross city foes.

According to the survey, as reported by Diario AS, which uses a game simulator to predict results for future matches, Atletico will win the title with a total of 81 points this season.

However, the most eye-catching part of the prediction is the expected challenge posed by Barcelona in the weeks ahead.

Ronald Koeman‘s side picked up a seventh successive league win last weekend, and the study suggest they will end the campaign in second place, just three points behind Atletico.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side are tipped for third, with Sevilla on course to claim fourth place and the final Champions League qualification spot.