Barcelona pair Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite train ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona have received a crucial fitness boost ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow.

Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite both completed a full training session earlier today, and the pair are expected to be included in Ronald Koeman‘s matchday squad to face the French club.

Pique has been sidelined since November 2020 after undergoing knee surgery with Danish international Braithwaite missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

Koeman is unlikely to include either player in the starting line up against Mauricio Pochettino‘s visitors with the bulk of his starting XI already decided, as per reports from Marca.

Ronald Araujo is set to miss out due to a knee problem, with Frenkie De Jong potentially slotting in at centre back alongside French international Clement Lenglet.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING LINE UP V PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Ter Stegen; Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Puig, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Dembele