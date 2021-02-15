Athletic Club edge into La Liga Top Ten with Cadiz win

Athletic Bilbao have moved back into the La Liga Top Ten after picking up their first away league win since September at struggling Cadiz.

Marcelino’s side brushed the Andalucians aside in a dominant attacking performance at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza with a 4-0 victory.

That sees the Basque side move up to 10th place in the table with Cadiz remaining in 15th, just three points above the relegation zone.

The visitors were on top form right from the start in this clash, as early goals from Alex Berenguer and Unai Lopez put them 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.

A second goal from man of the match Berenguer essentially sealed the win on the half hour mark with Cadiz unable to muster up a consistent response at the other end.

Spanish international Inaki Williams added a fourth goal for Athletic Bilbao after the restart as they strolled on to collect all three points.

Images via Athletic Club CF on Twitter