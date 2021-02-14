Spanish football morning headlines: Llorente the perfect balance, Madrid debate Haaland or Mbappe and Messi sends warning shot to PSG

Spanish football morning headlines for 14 February

Marcos Llorente, the perfect balance

Marcos Llorente was able to play in his favoured position at Los Carmenes against Granada, as an advanced midfielder. The return of Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso to the Atletico Madrid setup has enabled him to revert to that decisive role in the final third, as noted by Marca, after playing a slightly deeper role in last Monday night’s draw with Celta Vigo.

Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid are continuing to prepare to strengthen this coming summer, with the club keen to reinforce after a season underperforming in Spain and Europe. Their key ambition, according to a report in Diario AS, is to sign Kylian Mbappe. But that operation is looking more and more complicated, and attention may turn to two other objectives in Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland, the latter of whom could be a viable alternative to the French marksman.

Lionel Messi and Francisco Trincao send warning shot to Paris Saint-Germain

Football rewards those who never give in, note Mundo Deportivo. Last night’s Barcelona victory over Alaves, where the Catalans won 5-1, was proof of that. Lionel Messi, who’s been questioned incessantly this season, scored a brace, as did Francisco Trincao, who’s been under a different kind of pressure. Their performance means that the Catalans’ go into their Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain full of confidence.

