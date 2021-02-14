Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad triumph while Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla fly

Spanish football evening headlines for 14 February

Real Madrid enjoy comfortable 2-0 victory over Valencia

Real Madrid and Valencia locked horns this afternoon in La Liga at Valdebebas. Madrid were intent on securing victory after being leap-frogged by Barcelona and they did, winning 2-0.

Real Sociedad secure 1-0 win at Getafe

Real Sociedad picked up an excellent 1-0 victory against Getafe at the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon in La Liga. Alexander Isak was the man who dealt the fatal blow, the Swedish forward scoring in the 30th minute of the game to secure the win.

Julen Lopetegui breaking records at Sevilla

Not many expected Julen Lopetegui to make the impact he has at Sevilla when he joined the club a little over a year-and-a-half ago. The Basque has become one of the winningest coaches in the club’s history as noted by Marca, a feat rewarded by the extension of his contract until 2024 last month.

