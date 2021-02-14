Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal suffers injury relapse

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has suffered another injury setback after being forced in their 2-0 La Liga win over Valencia.

The Spanish international has missed over three months of action in 2020/21 with a series of muscle injuries stretching back to October 2020.

He returned to the starting line up against Los Che for the first time since January 2, at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, however, he was forced off after just 28 minutes.

According to reports from Marca, this latest injury is not connected to his previous problems, but manager Zinedine Zidane admitted in his post match press conference that he is worried about the full back’s long term fitness.

The club are expected to confirm an update on his condition next week, following tests on the problem, but he looks certain to miss their trip to Real Valladolid.

Lucas Vazquez replaced him against Javi Gracia’s side and he is likely to fill in again, as Carvajal joins Zidane’s growing injury list.