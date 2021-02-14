Real Madrid set asking price for Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid are rumoured to have set a £22m asking price for Arsenal loan star Dani Ceballos.

The Gunners opted to bring the Spanish midfielder back to the Emirates Stadium on a season long loan at the start of 2020/21, after he spent the previous season in North London.

Talks over a permanent deal reportedly broke down between the two clubs last summer, with Arsenal eventually accepting another loan move.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid will not sanction a third loan in 2021, as they want to secure a sale for the former Real Betis star.

But with the 24-year old playing a reduced role for Mikel Arteta‘s side this season, following the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, the Basque coach may pull out of a move.

Ceballos has previously hinted at a preference to return to Madrid and fight for his place, but his first team opportunities look almost non existent under Zinedine Zidane.