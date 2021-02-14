Real Madrid and Valencia name starting lineups ahead of La Liga clash

Real Madrid and Valencia have released the starting lineups that will do battle this afternoon in La Liga at Valdebebas. Karim Benzema will captain the hosts, while Jose Luis Gaya will don the armband for the visitors.

Madrid will be intent on securing victory after being leap-frogged by Barcelona following their 5-1 rout of Alaves last night. They currently sit third, a point ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla and level with their great Catalan rivals. They’re a remarkable eight points shy of runaway league leaders Atletico Madrid, and will be hoping to develop momentum ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Atalanta at the end of the month.

Valencia, on the other hand, currently lie 12th in the league table, sandwiched between Athletic Club and Getafe. They’ve suffered institutional instability throughout and before the season, but did manage to beat today’s opponents 4-1 back in November. Depending on how many goals they score, victory could take Los Che to as high as tenth in the league table.