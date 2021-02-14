Lionel Messi going head-to-head with Luis Suarez for the Pichichi

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are close friends who until recently enjoyed a highly productive partnership on the pitch. Barcelona decided that the time had come for it to come to an end, however, and allowed the latter to leave the club this past summer, with Atletico Madrid taking the Uruguayan on.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s been a consequential decision. The frontman has thrived in the Spanish capital, scoring a brace on his debut and becoming the offensive reference that Los Rojiblancos had been in need of for some time. Suarez now has 16 La Liga goals to his name, one more than his Argentine friend.

The pair are now neck-and-neck in the race for the Pichichi, with Messi taking his tally to 15 due to his brace against Alaves last night. Collectively, however, Atletico are streets ahead of Barcelona, eight points clear at the top of the table. Suarez will have the chance to increase his tally against Levante midweek, while Messi faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.