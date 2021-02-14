Gerard Pique offers fitness boost ahead of PSG showdown

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique could potentially be fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League action next week.

The former Spanish international returned to full training over the weekend, after undergoing knee surgery in November 2020, and the veteran centre back is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

According to reports from Marca, La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman is strongly considering a shock return for the 34-year old, if he passes a final fitness check tomorrow.

Barcelona do have defensive issues ahead of the visit of the Ligue 1 giants to the Camp Nou on February 16, with Ronald Araujo potentially missing out and Samuel Umtiti struggling with poor form.

Dutch star Frenkie De Jong could continue as an emergency defender, alongside Clement Lenglet, but the experience of Pique would be invaluable for Koeman.

Pique is expected to be included in the match day squad with Koeman making a late on call on naming him in the starting XI.