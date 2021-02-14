Fernando Torres temporarily leaves Atletico Madrid B coaching role

Former Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has temporarily stepped away from his coaching position with the club’s B team.

The ex Spanish international joined the coaching staff at Los Rojiblancos’ reserve and youth team set up last month, as he works towards his UEFA qualifications.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the 36-year old has now requested to leave the position on short term basis due to personal reasons.

Torres is expected to return to the club in March, with his decision not believed to be a long term one, and he could potentially be involved with the first team before the end of the campaign.

Nacho Fernandez’s B team have struggled in 2020/21, with just two league wins from 13 games in the Segunda B Division (third tier), however, their campaign could be voided due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Torres established himself as an iconic figure during his first spell with Atletico, with an impressive record of 82 La Liga goals in five seasons before joining Liverpool in 2007.

He returned to Diego Simeone‘s side, initially on loan from Chelsea in 2014, and scored another 27 league goals, before ending his career with Japanese club Sagan Tosu in 2019.