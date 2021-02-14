Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid are continuing to prepare to strengthen this coming summer, with the club keen to reinforce after a season underperforming in Spain and Europe. Their key ambition, according to a report in Diario AS, is to sign Kylian Mbappe.

But that operation is looking more and more complicated, and attention may turn to two other objectives in Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland, the latter of whom could be a viable alternative to the French marksman.

Both strikers would cost much in the same in terms of a transfer fee, about €150m, but the big difference would lie in their wage demands. Mbappe is expected to demand in the region of €37m net while Haaland would cost about €12m net.

Madrid’s entire salary bill is €448m, which takes up a large percentage of their revenue, which is €617m post-pandemic. In normal times, however, it would be €800m. There’s thought to be an agreement that would allow for Haaland to leave for €75m in the summer of 2022, but taking him from Borussia Dortmund this coming summer would be a good deal more costly.

Madrid, however, are well-placed to sign the Norwegian marksman. The player wants to play for the club. His agent, Mino Raiola, is keen to do business with them again after his relationship with Florentino Perez deteriorated in 2016 after the Paul Pogba fiasco. And finally, there exists a close relationship between Perez and the Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joaquim Watzke. All of this means that if Mbappe is a non-runner, Madrid will train their sights on Haaland.