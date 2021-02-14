Elche confirm Fran Escriba as their new head coach

Struggling La Liga side Elche have named former coach Fran Escriba as their new manager.

The Valencian club confirmed the resignation of former boss Jorge Almiron over the weekend following their 3-1 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Elche have looked to act swiftly in appointing Almiron’s successor, with Escriba returning to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero less than 24 hours later.

📯 𝗢𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 | Fran Escribá 🟢 El técnico valenciano regresa a su casa ⚪️#EscribáHaVuelto 💚 — Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) February 14, 2021

Escriba famously led Elche to top flight promotion in 2013, after an absence of 24 years.

However, after the club was controversially relegated due to financial irregularities in 2015, he resigned and moved to Getafe.

After a season in Madrid he was sacked by Getafe, before joining Villarreal in 2016, and leading them to a Europa League finish.

But that was also a brief encounter, as he was fired in September 2017, before taking over at Celta in March 2019 and dragging the Galicians away from relegation.

He has been out of work since leaving the Estadio Balaidos in November 2019, and the 55-year old faces a battle to avoid relegation back at Elche, as Almiron leaves the club three points adrift of safety.

Image via Elche CF on Twitter