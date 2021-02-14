Barcelona hoping Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo could return to face Paris Saint-Germain

A few days before the return of the Champions League, Ronald Koeman and Barcelona are pushing to have as many players fit and firing as possible. The Blaugrana face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening and are looking light at centre back as noted in a report by Diario Sport.

Barcelona beat Alaves 5-1 last night at Camp Nou, and trained in a recovery session this morning. Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo, perhaps the two best centre backs at the club, both continued their recovery from their respective injuries by partaking in said training session, and could indeed be ready to play PSG.

Araujo was injured against Real Betis, spraining his left ankle, but he seems to have made a quick recovery. The Uruguayan has been immense since Pique suffered his injury against Atletico Madrid, emerging as one of the top defensive prospects in the European game. He’s further ahead in his recovery than the veteran Pique.

The next few days will make a big difference in understanding whether either or both can make it, with Barcelona concerned about the attacking ability of PSG. If they can’t, the back four will have to be composed between Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza.