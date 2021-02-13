Zinedine Zidane hints at future France national team role

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has indicated he could be open to taking over the France national team job in the future.

Zidane who won the FIFA World Cup and European Championships as a player for Les Bleus in 1998 and 2000 respectively won a total of 108 international caps.

The 48-year old has a huge profile in France, as one of their greatest ever players, with FFF president Noel Le Graet indicating he wants Zidane to be Didier Deschamps’ long term successor.

Zidane insisted a move back to France is not in his immediate plans, but confirmed it could be a future option.

“My relationship with La Graet is good, we have known each other since 1998”, he told an interview with ESPN.

“It could be an objective one day. I’ve said it before, when I started coaching 10 years ago, it’s something that could be a possibility one day.

“Right now I’m here and I’m enjoying what I’m doing. In the future we’ll see and you never know. But my mind is on the day-to-day at Real Madrid.

Deschamps and Zidane both end their respective contracts in 2022, with no progress on an extension for either coach at this stage.

France have already secured their place in the rearranged European Championships this summer, as Descamps’ defending world champions look to go one better than their final defeat in 2016.