WATCH: Trincao fires Barcelona in front against Alaves

Barcelona rising star Trincao has netted for a second successive La Liga game to put the Catalans 1-0 in front against Alaves.

The Portuguese international scored his La Blaugrana goal with the winner against Real Betis last weekend, and he made the vital breakthrough against Abelardo Fernandez’s visitors on the half hour.

Ronald Koeman’s side have struggled to make any inroads on the Basque team in the opening stages, with Trincao’s well taken strike their first real chance.

The La Masia connection was at the heart of the build up for the hosts as Riqui Puig‘s threaded pass released Oscar Mingueza down the right.

His cross into the box was kept alive by La Liga debutant Ilaix Moriba and Trincao arrived on cue to fire past Fernando Pacheco.

Francisco Trincao scores for the second consecutive LaLiga game! 🔥 Barca's youngsters all involved in that opener 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/a9DEoXTLhV — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2021

Barcelona did almost double their advantage before the break, but Lionel Messi‘s goal was ruled out for a VAR-awarded offside against Antoine Griezmann.

Image via Getty Images