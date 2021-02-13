WATCH: More Lionel Messi magic as Barcelona hit five past Alaves

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has turned in a masterclass to help the Catalans to a 5-1 La Liga win at home to Alaves.

The Argentinian has scored two and assisted one as Ronald Koeman’s side offered a reminder that they are still in the title race.

Portuguese international Trincao netted his first goal of the night on the half hour mark, as he tucked home Ilaix Moriba‘s pass before Messi netted a superb solo effort just before the break.

Francisco Trincao scores for the second consecutive LaLiga game! 🔥 Barca's youngsters all involved in that opener 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/a9DEoXTLhV — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2021

Lionel Messi with a BEAUTY from outside the area! 😍 Pinpoint accuracy as it clipped the inside of the post on the way in 💥 pic.twitter.com/OwuwZDx3iW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2021

The visitors did offer some response after the restart, as substitute Luis Rioja fired home, but another double from Trincao and Messi killed off Abelardo Fernandez’s side.

Trincao reacted quickest inside the box to tap home after Messi’s shot was saved, before Messi fired home another spectacular effort from outside the box.

Lionel Messi with a BEAUTY from outside the area! 😍 Pinpoint accuracy as it clipped the inside of the post on the way in 💥 pic.twitter.com/OwuwZDx3iW — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2021

Defender Junior Firpo added a fifth in the closing minutes as Messi released Antoine Griezmann in behind and the French international slip him in to score his first goal of 2020/21.

Image via Getty Images