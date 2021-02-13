WATCH: Lionel Messi puts Barcelona 2-0 up against Alaves

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has put them 2-0 in front at half in their La Liga clash with Alaves.

La Blaugrana are aiming to keep up the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid with a positive result at the Camp Nou, and first half goals from Messi and Trincao have put them on track for three points.

The hosts struggled for fluency in the opening stages, with Trincao’s 30th minute opener their first real chance.

The Portuguese star showed great anticipation to latch onto Ilaix Moriba‘s pass to slot past Fernando Pacheco, before Messi doubled their advantage in first half added time.

Messi’s driving run from just inside the opposition half scattered the chasing Alaves defenders, before lashing a strike past Pacheco, with his effort clipping both posts before nestling in the back of the net.

With their return to Champions League action looming next week against Paris Saint-Germanin, Koeman is certain to rest certain players after the break.

