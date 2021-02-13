The relaxed call between Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos

The soap opera that is the contract negotiations between Real Madrid and its captain Sergio Ramos is more calm than the media like to portray according to a report in Marca. Ramos has spoken with Florentino Perez, the club’s president, this past week, and it was a conversation carried out with total tranquility.

From a negotiation standpoint, both parties are clear, and opposing, in their stances. But both are also intent on focusing on the all-important business end of the season, with La Liga and the Champions League still in play.

Whatever is the result of the negotiations, what’s clear is that nothing will change the relationship between the two, something more significant than president and player. They’ve been together for sixteen years, after all.

There’s hope within the club that their relationship can continue beyond Ramos’ playing days. Many of Madrid’s symbols have returned to the club in some capacity, whether that’s Fernando Hierro, Raul, Guti, Iker Casillas or Zinedine Zidane. They don’t want to burn any bridges.