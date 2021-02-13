Stalemate in the Basque Country between Eibar and Real Valladolid

Eibar and Real Valladolid couldn’t be separated at Ipurua on Saturday evening in La Liga, with the pair drawing 1-1. In truth, it was a result that did neither team a whole lot of good. Both see each other as direct rivals in the relegation battle, and would have been looking to go in for the kill.

Roque Mesa opened the scoring for the visitors, converting his penalty kick in the seventh minute. Eibar hit back, however, in the 23rd, Bryan Gil teeing up Kike to level things up. Gil, on loan from Sevilla, has been a revelation in the Basque Country so far this season, tearing up defences and setting tongues wagging.

The result leaves both sides level on points, with Valladolid sat in 18th and Eibar above them in 17th courtesy of a superior goal difference. Next up for Eibar is a crucial trip to Elche, while Pucela have the daunting task of hosting Real Madrid.