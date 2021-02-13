Spanish football morning headlines: Pique could face PSG, Florentino calls Ramos and the five centre backs wanted by Madrid

Spanish football morning headlines for 13 February

Gerard Pique hasn’t ruled out returning to play Paris Saint-Germain

Gerard Pique hasn’t ruled out making his Barcelona return in time to face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League this coming Tuesday according to a report in La Vanguardia as carried by Mundo Deportivo. He knows it’s a big ask but is said to be intent on making an effort.

The relaxed call between Florentino Perez and Sergio Ramos

The soap opera that is the contract negotiations between Real Madrid and its captain Sergio Ramos is more calm than the media like to portray according to a report in Marca. Ramos has spoken with Florentino Perez, the club’s president, this past week, and it was a conversation carried out with total tranquility.

The four options Real Madrid are considering at centre back

With the operation to renew Sergio Ramos‘ contract at Real Madrid moving at snail’s pace, the Spanish club have begun to cast their net and are considering various options available in the market according to a report in Diario AS. If the Andalusian does leave the club just Raphael Varane, Nacho and Eder Militao will be the options at centre back.

