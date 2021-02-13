Huesca La Liga

Sevilla secure another victory to leapfrog Barcelona into third

Sevilla secured an excellent 1-0 victory over Huesca at the Sanchez-Pizjuan in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Munir, assisted by Oliver Torres, scored the sole goal of the game in the 57th minute to take the Andalusians above Barcelona in the league table and into third, a point behind Real Madrid.

Bono

It was a big victory for Julen Lopetegui’s side as it followed up from their impressive 2-0 dismantling of Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final during the week, and comes just before their last 16 clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this coming Wednesday.

Sevilla haven’t conceded a goal since 19 January, playing seven games with nothing but clean sheets. Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made a number of superb saves to maintain this record, following on from his outstanding display against Lionel Messi last Wednesday night. The result leaves Huesca rooted at the bottom of the table, four points from safety.

