Ronald Koeman: “Pedri must be the new Laudrup or the new Iniesta”

Ronald Koeman has now been coach of Barcelona for six months, a period he wanted to record in a documentary that’s followed his arrival at the Catalan club through to the present day. The film is scheduled to be released in the Netherlands on 17 February according to a report in Marca.

The documentary is said to be interesting as it shows a side of Koeman until now unknown, as well as shedding light on the first impressions he had of the squad he inherited at Camp Nou. One young man who immediately piqued his interest was Pedri.

“There’s one, his name is Pedri, signed from Las Palmas,” Koeman said in the car on the way to training. “I don’t know him, but they say he must be the new Laudrup, the new Iniesta, but I don’t know him. We’ll see. He’s the greatest talent in all of Spain.”

The documentary also gives a behind-the-scenes perspective on the tense moments pre-season when Lionel Messi looked like he could depart, as well as the relief the Dutchman felt when his Argentine charge decided to stay.

TRAILER FORÇA KOEMAN On 17 February is the release on Videoland.

“Messi is a giant, thank goodness we have him,” he said after Barcelona beat Real Betis. “Against Betis the difference was significant. When he entered, our team was transformed. His teammates cling to him and the rival is afraid.”

Pedri has been one of Koeman’s most trusted players this season, playing 21 games in La Liga and contributing a brace of goals and assists. Barcelona are currently third in the league table, three points behind Real Madrid and eight behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. They’re a point clear of fourth-placed Sevilla.