Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal offers fitness boost ahead of crucial week

Real Sociedad skipper Mikel Oyarzabal should be fit to face Manchester United next week after being named in their La Liga squad to face Getafe this weekend.

The Spanish international scored twice in La Real’s 4-1 win over Cadiz last weekend, but he set off injury alarm bells after being withdrawn in the closing minutes.

Initial reports indicated he would not be fit in time to face either Getafe or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Turin on February 18.

However, as per reports from Marca, he has been named in Imanol Aguacil’s squad to travel to capital after passing a fitness test on his thigh problem.

Despite returning to training and being given the OK to play, Alguacil is likely to be cautious with his star man and he may only play him for an hour in Madrid.

Former United winger Adnan Januzaj will also be fit to face his old club after he shook off a minor knock earlier this week.