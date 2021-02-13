Patrick Cutrone: “I know the real Cutrone is the one who scored 18 goals for Milan”

Valencia new boy Patrick Cutrone has just moved to Spain, his third home in two months after spells in Italy with Fiorentina and England with his parent club, Wolves. In an exclusive interview with Diario AS, he looked to learn from the past and apply lessons to the future, and hopes to succeed at Mestalla.

“They’ve really welcomed me,” Cutrone said of his new teammates. “I’ve found a strong and united group with many high-quality players. This week I had a slight physical problem, but it only lasted one day. I hope to play against Madrid.

“It’s my goal [to stay at Valencia]. I want to do well on the pitch to be able to stay, that’s what I want. As soon as I heard about their interest, I said yes. Nuno also spoke to me about how great the club is, and I know the importance of Valencia. I’ll give everything to stay here.

“The most important thing for a forward is to have continuity on the pitch, and for the last two years, much to my regret, I haven’t had it. Luckily I’m young and I can improve a lot. I know that the real Cutrone is the one who scored 18 goals for Milan, and I’m going to prove it.”

Cutrone had just returned to Wolves after an unsuccessful stint with Fiorentina. Born in Como, the 23 year-old spent time with Parediense before joining Milan at nine. He made his debut at the San Siro a decade later, spending two years in the first team before moving to England with Wolves in 2019.

Cutrone has failed to make the grade in the Black Country, however, and is now embarking on his second loan spell. Cutrone has represented Italy at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, as well as making an appearance for the senior national side.