Key Real Madrid stars return for Valencia clash

Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of three key first team stars for their La Liga clash with Valencia tomorrow.

Los Blancos welcome Javi Gracia’s side to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on the back of a growing injury crisis at the club in recent weeks.

However, as per reports from Marca, Zinedine Zidane can call on Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, as they look to keep themselves within touching distance of Atletico Madrid in the title race.

German international Kroos missed the 2-0 midweek win over Getafe due to a one match suspension, with Spanish international pair Carvajal and Vazquez both sidelined since last month through injury.

Despite the returns, Zidane is still without seven first team players this weekend, with three youth team players included in the matchday squad.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius