Getafe boss Jose Bordalas plays down rift with Angel Torres

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has looked to distance himself from speculation over a potential exit from the club.

The former Alaves coach has enjoyed an impressive spell in charge at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez after taking charge ahead of the 2016/17 La Liga season.

He guided them to promotion back to the top flight in 2017, before three successive top ten finishes, including a Europa League qualification spot in 2019.

However, his team have struggled with inconsistency this season, and his future was rumoured to be in doubt following a series of flashpoints in recent weeks.

He was forced to watch their midweek 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid from the stands, after being sent off for objecting to Dakonam Djene’s red card against Sevilla last weekend.

The slowness of La Liga confirming Djene’s suspension, coupled with Bordalas’ criticism of a perceived lack of support from the club over the incident, opened up the potential for an exit.

But the Alicante native has dismissed the possibility of a departure, and claimed the controversy is now in the past.

“I have nothing more to say, we are with our minds set on tomorrow’s game, it is a real final,” he told an interview with Marca.

“This week has been normal, like all of them. I have already said before, my relationship with the president (Angel Torres) is magnificent.

“Nothing has changed and I am very happy at Getafe. My mind is focused here.”

His side face a tough home game this weekend, as Real Sociedad head to Madrid tomorrow.