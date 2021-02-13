Gerard Pique hasn’t ruled out returning to play Paris Saint-Germain

Gerard Pique hasn’t ruled out making his Barcelona return in time to face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League this coming Tuesday according to a report in La Vanguardia as carried by Mundo Deportivo. He knows it’s a big ask but is said to be intent on making an effort.

Pique was injured on 21 November, against Atletico Madrid, suffering a grade three sprain to the medial lateral ligament and a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He decided against undergoing an operation so as to retain the possibility of featuring again before the season’s end.

The Catalan has been working unceasingly since then to make his return in time for the business end of the season. He’s been training at the Ciutat Esportiva and while it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to take to the field on Tuesday he wants to make one last-ditch effort.

Ronald Koeman has explained that his coaching and medical staff prefer to avoid risk, and their preference is believed to be for the centre back to make it back for the second leg against PSG or perhaps the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla.