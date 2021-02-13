Barcelona secure seventh straight La Liga victory with dominant 5-1 Alaves win

Barcelona have moved back up to second in the La Liga table thanks to a impressive 5-1 win at home to Alaves.

Ronald Koeman’s side have looked a different outfit in 2021, with their victory over the Basque club their seventh straight win in league action.

It brings them back to within eight points of current leaders Atletico Madrid, as they look to keep up the pressure on Diego Simeone’s side in the season run in.

A superstar performance from Lionel Messi laid the foundations for the win, as he lashed home their second of the night just before the break, after Trincao had netted his second goal in as many games.

The 33-year old continued to be at the heart of everything good about Koeman’s hosts after the break as his saved shot handed Trincao his second of the night, before he made it 4-1 with another long range effort.

Full back Junior Firpo added a fifth goal late on, with Messi again heavily involved, as the Catalans warmed up perfectly for their midweek Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.