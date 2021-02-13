Barcelona focused on La Liga

Even though they’re facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League just around the corner, Barcelona can’t afford to look beyond Saturday evening’s opponents Alaves according to a report in Diario Sport. They welcome the Basque side to the Camp Nou for an eight o’clock kick-off GMT.

Ronald Koeman’s men must be focused on extending their winning run in La Liga to seven games and keeping pace with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, the latter of whom won earlier today to extend their lead over Barcelona to eleven points. Sevilla are also playing on Saturday afternoon, and depending on the result could leapfrog Barcelona into third.

Alaves arrive in Catalonia needing a win to pull away from the relegation zone, hoping to follow up on their victory over Real Valladolid last time out that broke a streak without a win that stretched back to 23 December. Barcelona, who will want to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey midweek, must be wary.