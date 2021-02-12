Two Barcelona players set to return from injury for Alaves clash

This week’s Barcelona news has been dominated by their two-goal Copa del Rey first leg semi-final defeat against Sevilla but there now is a positive update from the club.

The Blaugrana play host to Alaves in this week’s La Liga action but two players are set to return to the first-team fold from injury, according to a report in Marca.

The report claims that right-back Sergino Dest and midfielder Miralem Pjanic are back in full training with the rest of the squad and should be involved in the matchday squad for the encounter.

American international Dest has been struggling for weeks with an injury to his right thigh while central midfielder Pjanic missed the trip to Seville with an injury to his left foot.

However, there was a more negative injury update to striker Martin Braithwaite who has suffered a muscle elongation in the adductor of the right leg and will not feature.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Philippe Coutinho remain absent.

