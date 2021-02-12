The incredible disciplinary record of Real Madrid defender Varane: 38 matches without a yellow card

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by a shortage of players in defence but one player has remained constant and indeed has an incredible disciplinary record.

Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane has now gone 38 matches without picking up a yellow card in La Liga – the course of an entire season – as highlighted by Marca.

Indeed it is well-established how the position is high-risk – Sergio Ramos has collected 168 yellow cards and six red cards in his top-flight career with the club, while Eder Militao – a replacement for Ramos – was sent-off in the recent league loss to Levante.

Varane has been booked just 10 times in 226 league appearances for the club – a rate of one yellow card every 22.6 matches.

The French defender was last booked in the league against Real Valladolid – 27 January 2020 – although he was shown a yellow card in the Champions League loss at Shakhtar Donestk this campaign.