Spanish football evening headlines: Ansu Fati crowned world’s best youngster, Koeman admits Barcelona transfer frustration as Sevilla dismiss move for Real Madrid star

Spanish football evening headlines for 12 February

Ansu crowned world’s best youngster

Barcelona news on Friday has seen the club’s teenage forward Ansu Fati named as the world’s best young player – born on or after 2001 – by French outlet L’Equipe.

The Spain international topped a 50-strong list of the world’s best young talents, with his Blaugrana teammate Pedri ranking in fourth place.

Koeman admits transfer frustration

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has lamented his side’s failure to make any reinforcements to their first-team squad in the January transfer window.

Koeman – whose side are immersed in a defensive injury crisis – told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, as per Marca: “I told the club that we needed a signing, but I respect any decision.”

Sevilla reject Isco links

Recent Real Madrid news has speculated on the future of out-of-favour playmaker Isco but Sevilla sporting director Monchi has dismissed such rumours.

In an interview with Estadio Deportivo, Monchi said: “The conversation with the president lasted 20 seconds. It was news that had come out, he asked me and I said it was not true, and that was all the interest in Isco.”