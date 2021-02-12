Sevilla conversation on Real Madrid’s Isco only “lasted 20 seconds” – Monchi

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by a squad decimated by injuries which has narrowed selection down to the bare bones.

However, there still has been no place in the starting line-up for out-of-favour playmaker Isco and 20-year-old Marvin Park was handed his first senior start in the first team in Tuesday’s win over Getafe, as former Spain international Isco remained on the bench.

Read more: Marvin Park: The player of Nigerian and South Korean heritage starting for Real Madrid

Not featuring in the starting line-up despite only 12 senior outfield players being available for selection was a telling indication of his current status in the Spanish capital.

The playmaker has started just three matches in the league this year and played just 13 minutes in the Champions League as he has become a periphery player at Los Blancos.

A report in Diario AS in December linked him with a move to La Liga rivals Sevilla which would have seen him reunited with Julen Lopetegui, who coached him at Madrid and the Spanish national team.

However, the Andalusian club signed Papu Gomez from Atalanta and their sporting director Monchi has claimed that links to Isco were only rumours.

In an interview with Estadio Deportivo, Monchi said: “The conversation with the president lasted 20 seconds. It was news that had come out, he asked me and I said it was not true, and that was all the interest in Isco.

“It was a rumour, a logical rumour, because he wants to leave and here was a coach who has coached him and with whom he played at a high level, but there was absolutely nothing, not a movement.”