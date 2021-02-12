Real Betis add 5G to stadium in ground-breaking move

Real Betis have become the first club in Spanish football to install 5G connectivity in their stadium with works expected to be completed by April.

The club signed an agreement with company Cellnex – a independent operator of wireless broadcasting telecommunications infrastructures – last summer, and a 5G signal will be beamed throughout the stadium, allowing full connectivity speed even when it is at 60,000 capacity.

Mobile network operators allow 4G signal but this often becomes overwhelmed when in large crowds, meaning that spectators at football stadiums cannot get online.

Marca have outlined the details of the works at the Betis stadium in Seville, which will afford fans a range of possibilities.

Fans will be able to order food and drink at the stadium from their seat, they will be able to scan tickets to speed up entrance into the ground, they can buy items from the club’s shop and potentially can even watch in-match replays from their screen.