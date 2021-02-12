Ousmane Dembele to trigger Barcelona transfer clause ahead of Alaves clash

Barcelona will have to pay an additional €5m to Borussia Dortmund if Ousmane Dembele features against Alaves this weekend.

The Catalans agreed a €105m deal with German club sign the French international in August 2017, with an additional €40m included in the move based on performance related add ons.

According to reports from Marca, they will now automatically trigger a €5m bonus, if he plays against Abelardo Fernandez’s side.

Barcelona have already paid €25m in bonuses during his three and a half years in Catalonia based on their consistent Champions League qualification.

This next payment refers to the former Rennes winger reaching 25 appearances in a season on four or more occasions in Spanish football, with 23-year old in line for his 100th club appearance against Alaves.

Dembele has returned to the Barcelona starting XI in recent months, after an injury disrupted 2019/20 campaign restricted him to just three La Liga starts.

The remaining €10m will be paid to Dortmund if Barcelona win two Champions League titles during his time at the club.