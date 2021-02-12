One player back for Atletico Madrid amid Covid-19 outbreak

It has been a tough week for Atletico Madrid due to a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases within their first-team squad.

The club were unable to train on Monday ahead of their match against Celta Vigo when central midfielder Hector Herrera and attacker Thomas Lemar both returned positive tests.

Days earlier, attacking star Joao Felix had tested positive while Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso were also both sidelined by the virus, leaving the first-team squad decimated by absentees.

However, the club have received a boost ahead of the trip to Granada with central defender Hermoso returning a negative tests and rejoining his teammates in training on Friday morning, as per Marca.

The defender had missed the league games against both Cadiz and Celta as he was self-isolating following a positive test on 30 January and had to quarantine for just shy of two weeks.

Another central defender, Jose Maria Gimenez, had to sit out the session due to muscle discomfort.