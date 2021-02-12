Gareth Bale’s attitude slammed by former Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been heavily criticised by ex Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov for his attitude on loan in North London this season.

The Welsh international returned to his former club on a season long at the start of the 2020/21 after seeing his first team chances limited under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

However, the 31-year old has struggled to make any impact with Jose Mourinho‘s side, with just two league starts this season.

The Portuguese boss hinted at his growing anger over Bale’s role earlier this week after he was unable to play against Everton due to a ‘bad feeling’ about an injury, and Berbatov has voiced his own irritation at the situation.

“A lot has been said about Bale following Mourinho’s comments after he ruled himself out of playing in Spurs’ defeat to Everton in the FA Cup”, as per quotes from Football.London.

“If Bale had a scan and there was a problem that may lead to an injury then I can understand why he didn’t want to play. If there was nothing, and he was free to play, then his desire not to play is a problem.

“What does it mean to say you’re too uncomfortable to play if you are not injured? It must translate as something, I don’t know what that is, but the situation is complicated and obviously Mourinho isn’t happy.”

Bale will remain in England until the end of the campaign, regardless of his squad role under Mourinho, but the deal is very unlikely to be made permanent this summer.

He looks certain to return to Madrid ahead of the 2021/22 season with a year still to run on his Los Blancos contract.