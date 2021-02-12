Diego Costa close to joining boyhood club Palmeiras

Spanish international Diego Costa is rumoured to be on the verge of signing a two-year deal at Brazilian club Palmeiras – the team he supported as a child.

Costa was released from his contract at Atletico Madrid in January after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his deal six months early due to personal reasons.

He has been linked with a possible return to the Premier League on a short term deal until the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, the 32 year old is already in Brazil to complete talks over a move.

Costa could receive a salary in the region of £2.6m per year, if he returns to Sao Paulo, the city where he started his career, at Barcelona Esportivo Capela before joining Braga in 2006.

After an underwhelming spell in Portugal, he moved to Atletico for the first of three spells at the club in 2007, before being sold to Real Valladolid in 2009.

Los Rojiblancos activated their €1m recall option on him less than 12 months later, and he went on win a La Liga title and score 43 goals in 94 games for Diego Simeone’s side.

He signed for Chelsea ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, after the Blues met his €35m release clause.

Despite winning two Premier League titles and netting 52 league goals, he controversially forced through an exit from the club to return to Atletico in 2017.