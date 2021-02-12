Barcelona have compiled over 40 scouting reports on winger Bryan Gil

One of the standout players to date in La Liga this campaign has been catching the eye of Barcelona for several years, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

Bryan Gil is enjoying somewhat of a breakthrough season on a year-long loan deal at Eibar from Sevilla, but he has been on the radar of the Catalan giants for quite some time.

The report claims that the Blaugrana have compiled up to 40 scouting reports on the Spain Under-21 international, who was born in the North-Eastern region of Catalonia but moved south as a young boy to the Andalusian city of Cadiz, where he was spotted and subsequently signed by Sevilla.

Earlier this week, veteran scout Germán Vaya Ballabriga, known as Mani, who returned to Barcelona in 2016, told the Què T’hi Jugues programme on Cadena Ser, as per Marca, that he had already spoken with Barca transfer chief Ramon Planes on the possibility of signing Gil.

Mani is known for his scouting in the Andalusian region and is credited with the moves of Ansu Fati and Andres Iniesta to the Catalan giants.

Gil’s current deal at Sevilla runs through to 2023 and currently contains a €35m release clause, but any deal would significantly increase any value.