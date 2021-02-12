Barcelona boss Koeman on Pique officiating comments: “It becomes my problem if they sanction him”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has warned his side’s defender Gerard Pique about officials in the country favouring Real Madrid.

The Integrity Department of the Spanish FA’s Competition Committee are currently investigating comments from the player which could land him in hot water, as detailed by Marca.

Earlier this month, former Spain international Pique conducted an interview with Post United, which was an otherwise laid-back conversation in which the defender spoke honestly, in quotes carried by Marca, in which he claimed that officials would give Madrid more decisions if they had sympathies with the club.

The defender – currently out with a long-term knee injury – could face punishment from the Spanish FA with Diario Sport claiming a ban of between four and 12 matches could be handed out, in concerning Barcelona news.

Whilst the Dutchman believes the comments were “very little” and Pique has “enough experience” to say what he wants, he has expressed concern.

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, as per Marca: “It becomes my problem if they sanction him because of those statements. He has enough experience to say what he wants. But you have to take care because, with very little, they can create a big problem. You have to criticise, but with respect so that they cannot punish you.”