Barcelona boss Koeman: “I told the club that we needed a signing, but I respect any decision”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has lamented his side’s failure to make any reinforcements to their first-team squad in the January transfer window.

The Dutchman has confirmed that he told the club that he wanted a signing in the month to bolster his options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Koeman linked this in by citing the club’s injury problems in defence in what appeared to be a hint that this was the specific area of his squad that he wanted to strengthen, following links in Barcelona news to a move for defender Eric Garcia – who is out of contract at Manchester City this summer.

Koeman told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Monday, as per Marca: “I told the club that we needed a signing, but I respect any decision.

“I do not speak after the past. I was talking to them for a moment, but I respect the decision of the club, because of the economic issue…we continue with what we have.

“But, with the casualties and the bad luck of our injuries, we lack defenders, we lack forcefulness, we have not reinforced what we needed. Due to injuries we have lowered our performance in defence.”

Koeman also addressed his side’s injury problems ahead of the game: “We will decide tomorrow. I am not in favour of taking risks with the injured. The players have to recover well, without being rushed. If they are better, they will play.

“Ronald Araujo? He is injured. If there is a moment that he can be fit, we talk and we decide, but it is always important to know the risk for any player. Tomorrow he will not play and we will see on Monday and Tuesday.”