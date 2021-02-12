Atletico Madrid’s stadium confirmed as Covid-19 vaccination centre

The rollout of the vaccination against Covid-19 is set to be ramped up across Spain over the coming months.

On Friday, the home stadium of Atletico Madrid was confirmed as a mass vaccination centre against Covid-19 within the Spanish capital.

The city council for Madrid has confirmed that the Wanda Metropolitano will be used as a mass centre for vaccination purposes alongside the Wizink Center, the Palacio de Vistalegre and the Isabel Zendal hospital.

Many football stadiums – currently not operating stadiums tours nor welcoming fans for matches – are likely to become mass vaccination centres due to their facilities, location, ease of accessibility and spaciousness not only across Spain, but on a global scale.

2,556 nursing professionals have been trained and an additional 2,000 are expected to be trained in the coming weeks in the city of Madrid, with two different vaccines of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna will be used.