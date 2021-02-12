Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez ruled out of Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid‘s Jose Gimenez looks set to miss three weeks of action through injury, including their Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The Uruguayan missed their 2-2 La Liga draw with Celta Vigo earlier this week, after picking up a calf injury in training, and he will now be out until March, as per reports from Marca.

The injury will rule him out of four league games, including Atletico’s trip to Granada this weekend, followed by a double header against Levante, and an away game at Villarreal.

He will also be sidelined for Los Rojiblancos’ return to Champions League action, with Diego Simeone’s side travelling to Bucharest to face Chelsea in their last 16 first leg tie.

Simeone is boosted by the return to fitness of Mario Hermoso to face Granada, after the Spanish international recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The former Espanyol centre back is most likely to partner Stefan Savic against Thomas Tuchel’s side on February 23.