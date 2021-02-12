Ansu Fati crowned world’s best under-20 player; Barcelona teammate Pedri fourth

The two most positive players to shine at the Camp Nou this season are once again in the Barcelona news on Friday.

Teenage forward Ansu Fati has been ranked as the world’s best young footballer – born in 2001 or later – by French outlet L’Equipe, with teammate Pedri in fourth place.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of teammates Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

Teenager Ansu has netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

Pedri, 18, joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Catalan giants.

L’Equipe have ranked the best 50 young players in world football (born 2001 or after). pic.twitter.com/zbV4BAw2Wc — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 12, 2021

A month younger than club teammate and teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in world football.

Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes is in second spot with Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch in third.

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is 19th on the list, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes in 32 and Real Sociedad midfielder Ander Barrenetxea in 39th.