85 percent of Barcelona fans want club to sign La Liga star

A poll of Barcelona fans has shown that the overwhelming majority believe the club should move to sign winger Bryan Gil, owned by Sevilla.

Gil – who celebrated his 20th birthday this week – is currently thriving on a season-long loan arrangement at Eibar and a poll in El Mundo Deportivo shows 84.6 percent of Blaugrana fans believe he would be a good signing for the club.

Originally from Catalonia, Gil has been on the books of the Andalusian club for his senior career but this is his second loan stint away from the club, having also featured last season at Leganes.

Earlier this week, veteran scout Germán Vaya Ballabriga, known as Mani, who returned to Barcelona in 2016, told the Què T’hi Jugues programme on Cadena Ser, as per Marca, that he had already spoken with Barca transfer chief Ramon Planes on the possibility of signing Gil.

The winger has made 15 appearances for Basque side Eibar this season – netting three goals – but exciting fans with his dribbling and technical ability.